SAN DIEGO — Nearly 3,500 San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power Monday afternoon.

The impacted communities included Rancho Pensquitos, Rancho Bernardo, San Pasqual, Valley Center, Rincon, Pauma Valley, and Rancho Sante Fe, according to SDG&E’s outage map.

The company said the outage was due to an upgrade in the electric system and that required them to turn the power off.

Power was expected to be restored by 3:30 p.m. Monday.