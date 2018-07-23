Man suspected of robbing 2 banks in 2 days

SAN DIEGO — Authorities released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying a man who robbed two San Diego banks on consecutive days last week.

The thief used demand notes to carry out the heists at a Wells Fargo office in the 10600 block of Scripps Poway Parkway and a US Bank branch in the 3600 block of Midway Drive on Thursday and Friday, respectively, according to the FBI.

The written messages included threats of violence, the federal agency reported. Details on the menacing statements were not released.

Witnesses described the bandit as a thin, roughly 5-foot-6-inch, 140- to 170-pound black man from 40 to 50 years old.

Anyone who might be able to help investigators determine the robber’s identity is asked to call San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

#FBI #Wanted in connection with two bank robberies. If you have recognize this robber, please contact the SD #FBI at 858-320-1800, https://t.co/WGKPxaJin4 Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 https://t.co/IAjXXCKkG4 pic.twitter.com/cYmO2JaE1s — FBI San Diego (@FBISanDiego) July 23, 2018