Injured jockey suffered broken back but no paralysis

DEL MAR, Calif. – A well-known jockey who was injured Sunday when the horse he was riding died Sunday at the Del Mar racetrack, was in the hospital with a broken back, his agent said Monday.

Victor Espinoza was injured Sunday morning while riding Kona Gold Stakes winner Bobby Abu Dhabi during a training session. The horse went into cardiac arrest on the track. Espinoza, who won the 2015 Triple Crown on American Pharaoh, fractured his C3 cervical vertebra, his agent told FOX 5. He did not suffer any paralysis, the agent added.

Espinoza is expected to remain in the hospital for another day or two, the agent said. After he is released, he will undergo rest and physical therapy. It is not clear when he might return to racing.