Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve electricity during heat wave

SAN DIEGO – Due to the high temperatures forecast in California and most of the western U.S. this week, coupled with reduced electricity imports, tight natural gas supplies in the Southern California area and high wildfire risk, the California Independent System Operator Corporation has issued a statewide Flex Alert.

The ISO is calling for voluntary electricity conservation from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday when air conditioners typically are at peak use.

People are being asked to help avoid power interruptions by turning off all unnecessary lights, using major appliances before 5 p.m. and after 9 p.m., and setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher.

The ISO says it has called on all available resources to be available to serve the demand, but conservation is needed to reduce the risk of further emergency measures, including rotating power outages.