Celebrate Krispy Kreme’s anniversary with a dozen donuts for $1

SAN DIEGO – If you are willing to brave the long lines that will surely form, you can get one dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for $1 on Friday.

The national donut chain is celebrating its 81st birthday on Friday, July 27. To celebrate, participating stores across the country are offering a dozen Original Glazed donuts for $1 when you buy an dozen donuts at the regular price.

There are three Krispy Kreme locations in San Diego County:

4180 Clairmont Mesa Blvd., San Diego , 92117

11050 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego, 92128

2305 Otay Lakes Road, Suite 206, Chula Vista, 91914