2 killed, dozen wounded in Toronto mass shooting

TORONTO – The scourge of mass shootings struck north of the border Sunday as a gunman pumped a flurry of bullets into a packed Toronto bar — killing at least two and wounding 12 more, authorities said.

A madman clad in black, according to witnesses, opened fire in the Greektown neighborhood around 10 p.m., Toronto police officials said.

One woman died Sunday night after being rushed to a local hospital and another victim was confirmed dead Monday morning, according to San Diego Union-Tribune.

A 9-year-girl was critically wounded, authorities said Sunday, though it was not clear if she later died of her wounds.

An Instagram video shot from someone above showed the gunman walking down the sidewalk before suddenly turning and firing, though the original video was later taken down.

