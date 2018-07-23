× 2 badly injured when RV crashes off freeway bridge

CAMPO, Calif. – A man and a woman were critically injured Monday when the recreational vehicle they were driving blew a tire and crashed 35 feet off a bridge.

The single-vehicle accident happened at about 11:30 a.m. on the Campo Indian Reservation at the Cranbrake crossing on eastbound Interstate 8. Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol that the RV was going about 70 mph when a tire blew out. The RV lurched ont the right shoulder of the freeway and went off the bridge, landing on the roadway below the freeway bridge.

Rescuers carefully removed the victims from the wreckage. They were both flown by helicopter ambulance to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego. Both victims were in critical condition, the CHP said.

Two dogs were in the RV. They were relatively unharmed and taken from the scene by a witness.

The names of the victims were not immediately available. The license plate on the RV was from Montana.