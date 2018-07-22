Jockey Victor Espinoza injured when horse collapses in Del Mar

Posted 12:59 PM, July 22, 2018, by , Updated at 02:22PM, July 22, 2018
California-Chrome

California Chrome with jockey Victor Espinoza wins the 139th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 17, 2014. (Getty Images)

DEL MAR — A horse died during training at the Del Mar racetrack Sunday, injuring jockey Victor Espinoza.

Kona Gold Stakes winner Bobby Abu Dhabi went into cardiac arrest on the track, owner Brian Trump tweeted around 10 a.m.

Espinoza, who won the 2015 Triple Crown on American Pharaoh, sustained fractured vertebrae and injuries to his neck and left arm, according to Jeff Furmanski, a spokesman for the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

The Hall of Fame jockey was being treated at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he will remain overnight, Furmanski said.

Trump, the owner, tweeted: “While we are deeply saddened and hearbroken by this loss our thoughts are currently with HOF jockey @VictorEspinoza.

“Please keep him in your prayers.”

Related stories