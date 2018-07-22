× Gone in a flash: Comic-Con concludes Sunday

SAN DIEGO — In addition to adult-oriented content, the fourth and final day of Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center Sunday will feature a slate of family friendly events, including the annual International Children’s Film Festival.

The festival will feature an entire day of short films for children of all ages, beginning at 10 a.m. in Room 9 of the Convention Center.

A panel will also be held for the long-running “Lego: Ninjago” television series featuring co-creator Tommy Andreasen, lead writer Bragi Schut and voice actors Brent Miller and Kelly Metzger. The panel begins at 10:30 a.m. in Room 6A of the Convention Center.

Families can also check out the world premiere of “DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis,” scheduled for 12:15 p.m. in Room 6BCF.

Other events during the day include panels for hit television shows “Legion,” “Supernatural” and “Riverdale.”

Earliest sessions begin at 10 a.m.; later ones run until around midnight. Topics vary wildly across movie, television, book, comic, video game toy and other popular art industries.

Apart from the Convention Center, session venues include the Central Library, Hilton Bayfront Hotel, the Horton Grand Theatre and the Marriott Marquis.

More than 130,000 people are expected to have attended Comic-Con, which typically generates more than $143 million in economic activity for the region.

With streets sure to be crowded, many officials recommend avoiding using cars during Comic-Con weekend.

Visitors can travel around downtown using dockless bikes, scooters or pedicabs. They can also use public transit to reach Comic-Con venues.

MTS trolleys on the Sycuan Green Line route will depart from stations toward the Convention Center at least every 15 minutes during the duration of Comic-Con, including from SDCCU Stadium, which will offer 5,000 free parking spots.

The UC San Diego Blue Line and Orange Line will run similar schedules, with departures lasting until at least midnight in many cases.