Family needs help finding elderly, nonverbal man in North County

VISTA, Calif. — Family members and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help returning a man named Francisco Larios home after he went missing Sunday morning in North County.

The Sheriff’s Department says the 83-year-old Larios wandered off on foot from his home on Lado De Loma Drive in Vista around 6:30 a.m.

Larios is hard of hearing, only understands Spanish and is not capable of speaking after a recent stroke. He is a Hispanic man, 5’2″, and about 110 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He has a thick gray mustache with connected sideburns. He was last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeve t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Family members say Larios has been taking medication for high cholesterol and his heart.