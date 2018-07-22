Argument over smoking near a propane tank leads to stabbing

SAN DIEGO — A 60-year-old woman was stabbed with a kitchen knife after engaging in an argument in Valencia Park early Sunday morning, said police.

Police say a 58-year-old woman confronted a 60-year-woman for smoking near a leaking propane tank in a parking lot in the 5100 block of Imperial Avenue around 4 a.m.

The two women began arguing, and the altercation turned physical when one woman challenged the other to a fight.

At some point, the 58-year-old woman produced a kitchen knife and stabbed the other woman on the left forearm, said police.

The 60-year-old woman suffered a one-inch laceration, and refused medical attention when paramedics arrived at the scene.

The 58-year-old suspect, known as “Carmela,” fled the scene on foot.