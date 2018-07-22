3-car crash causes serious injuries in College Area

SAN DIEGO — A three-car crash in the College Area led to major injuries Sunday afternoon.

San Diego Police Department confirmed the cars crashed at College and University Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Four people were injured in the crash and taken to local hospitals, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Three of the victims suffered traumatic injuries, and firefighters had to rescue one person who got trapped in a mangled vehicle.

Witnesses said two of the cars appeared to be in a chase. Detectives with SDPD told FOX 5 that one vehicle had been following another after they were involved in a minor accident nearby and the other car didn’t stop to exchange information. As the driver followed the other vehicle, trying to take down their license plate, the car was involved in a second crash at the intersection.

SDPD is still investigating the events leading up to both collisions.