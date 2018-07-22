1 killed, 13 injured, suspect dead in Toronto shooting

TORONTO — One person was killed and 13 others injured in a shooting outside a Toronto restaurant Sunday night, the city’s Police Chief Mark Saunders confirms.

Saunders added that the suspected shooter is dead.

Victims were taken to trauma centers across the city, including a young girl who Saunders said was in critical condition at a pediatric center.

A witness who was standing near the scene told CTV that he heard about 20 shots and the sound of the weapon being reloaded repeatedly.

“And then, I saw the carnage as I ran down the street here to kind of follow the gunfire,” the man told the station, who described the scene as “pretty crazy.”

“I saw at least four people shot,” he said.

Toronto Fire Services is assisting with efforts, Toronto Fire Capt. Adrian Ratushniak tells CNN.

Officials are expecting to issue a press release in the coming hours, according to police.

A tweet from a resident in the area appears to contain the sound of gunshots from the scene (WARNING — Loud):