Pursuit ends in hostage situation at LA grocery store

LOS ANGELES — Officers surrounded a Trader Joe’s grocery store in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake after a police pursuit reportedly ended with a suspect taking hostages in the store.

A suspect being pursued by police crashed his vehicle, got out and ran into the store on Hyperion Avenue, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told CNN.

Lopez said customers ran out of the Trader Joe’s. Police were still trying to determine whether there are any hostages inside the store.

Aerial video shot from a helicopter showed officers carrying a person who appeared to be injured to a vehicle and people climbing out of a store window and down a ladder.

Lopez said he did not know whether any shots had been fired by the police or suspect.

There is an active police incident at the Trader Joe’s near the intersection of Hyperion Ave and Griffith Park Blvd in #Silverlake. Please stay clear of the area. A Public Information Officer is responding and more information will be released as it becomes available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 21, 2018

We will update this developing story as we learn more.