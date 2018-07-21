Police investigate deadly stabbing in Old Town

SAN DIEGO– A man was found dead with multiple stab wounds in Old Town early Saturday morning, said police.

Police say an MTS supervisor found a body on the sideway after he was flagged down in the 4500 block of Pacific Highway around 2 a.m.

Paramedics and police officers responded to the scene. Responding officers say the victim had lacerations and trauma to his upper body. The paramedics gave life-saving efforts and were unable to revive the victim.

Police described the victim as a male who may have been a transient.

SDPD planned to interview witnesses and are unable to provide any suspect information at this time.

