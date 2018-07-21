Police arrest stabbing suspect on Rincon Reservation

SAN DIEGO — A 60-year-old man was in critical condition Saturday after he was stabbed near the Rincon Reservation Store in Valley Center, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported at about 4 p.m. at 34323 Valley Center Road, San Diego County sheriff Sgt. Michael Tingley said.

The victim had been stabbed in the neck, Tingley said.

Deputies arriving at the scene received suspect information and were able to locate Johnny Esparza, 47, and take him into custody at about 4:25 p.m., the sergeant said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, Tingley said.