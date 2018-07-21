Police arrest man suspected of killing Navy corpsman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- The woman fatally shot at an Oceanside apartment Friday afternoon was identified as a Navy corpsman, and police have arrested her suspected murderer.

The shooting took place at the Dylan Apartment Homes on Los Arbolitos Blvd around 4 p.m. Friday, Oceanside police said. Responding officers found the woman shot. Paramedics tried to save her but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was identified as Devon Rideout, 24, a Navy corpsman stationed at Camp Pendleton.

Friends left flowers and candles at the apartment Saturday.

It all began Friday, after a report of a shots fired brought Oceanside police to the Dylan apartment complex after 4 p.m. Inside, they found Rideout suffering from gunshot wounds. She died from her injuries.

Eduardo Arriola, 25, was taken in for questioning and is now the main suspect in Rideout’s murder. He is being held at the Vista Detention Facility. Both he and Rideout were residents of the same apartment complex, but there is no known connection between the two, police said. Detectives are currently unaware of any motive for the shooting, and were continuing to investigate the incident.

Neighbors did not know the victim or the suspect but are unnerved by the shooting.

“It just sucks,” said Caitlyn Peluso, who lives in the building. “I’m just waiting to see what the complex is going to do, because now they’re going to be struggling with people feeling unsafe.”

Friends of the victim would not speak to FOX 5 on camera but tell us they are planning a vigil for Rideout at the Dylan Apartment Homes on Sunday, July 22 at 7 p.m.

Officers asked anyone with information about the homicide to call Oceanside police detectives at (760) 435-4832.