SAN DIEGO — A man robbed a bank counter inside a grocery store Friday in the Point Loma Heights area of San Diego.

The suspect walked to the US Bank counter inside the Vons in the 3600 block of Midway Drive about 6:45 p.m. and demanded money from the teller, according to Officer Robert Heims with the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect took an unknown amount of money and fled in an unknown direction, Heims said.

Police are searching for the suspect.