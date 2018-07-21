Heat wave to bake county next week

SAN DIEGO — Much of the state will again be facing extreme heat next week, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

High pressure over the region was expected to bring in an extended period of hot weather, with the peak of the sweltering conditions to be on Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting the NWS to issue an excessive heat warning for most of Southern California between 10 a.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Thursday.

At least for now, it appears this heat wave won’t be quite as brutal as the one that sent temperatures into the 110s in inland areas just two weeks ago.

Daytime highs were predicted to peak in the 100s on Tuesday and Wednesday in the inland valleys before dropping back into the 90s. The immediate coast was expected to flirt with the 80-degree mark, but not much higher.

The desert northeastern corner of San Diego County will continue to see high temperatures, reaching a climax of 115 degrees on Wednesday.

A list of “cool zones” for residents to escape the heat can be found here.