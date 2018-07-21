Firefighters knock down Cinnamon fire

SAN DIEGO — Fire crews have reached full containment of a wildfire that spread over hilly rural terrain east of Ramona Friday afternoon, officials said.

The fire destroyed one back-country home and threatened several more before ground and airborne crews could subdue the flames.

The non-injury blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 1 p.m. Friday off the 25000 block of Old Julian Highway, near Cinnamon Rock Road in the Witch Creek area, according to Cal Fire.

Within an hour, the flames had scorched about 10 acres and engulfed a house, said Issac Sanchez, a fire captain with the state agency.

By 2:15 p.m., crews had halted the spread of the blaze, dubbed the Cinnamon Fire. A more accurate estimate showed the blaze had burned about 13 acres by 7 p.m.

Firefighters had the smoldering burn area about 100 percent surrounded by about 9:30 p.m., the fire agency tweeted.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.