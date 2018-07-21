Crews battle brush fire in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO — Crews battled a brush fire in a La Jolla canyon for the second consecutive day Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the blaze near Caminito Genio and Rutgers Road around 2:30 p.m., using helicopter air drops and ground crews to battle the flames.

Officials said the fire grew to about one acre and threatened homes before they got the flames under control. Around 3:30 p.m., SDFD said they expected to work on the burn area for another five or six hours, with additional patrols remaining overnight.

It was the second fire in the area in two days, after flames broke out at a nearby homeless encampment on Friday. No one was injured and no structures were damaged in that fire.

Crews are also attacking the fire by air. pic.twitter.com/qRta4yywox — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) July 21, 2018

