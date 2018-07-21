Comic-Con continues into day three

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- "The Good Place," "Twin Peaks," "The Simpsons" and "Family Guy," are among the high-profile television shows featured during Comic-Con International Saturday as the popular arts celebration enters its third day at the San Diego Convention Center.

Stars Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper and Manny Jacinto will participate in "The Good Place" panel scheduled for 11 a.m. in the Hilton San Diego Bayfront's Indigo Ballroom.

Comic book historian Jessica Tseang will lead the "Twin Peaks" panel, which will feature cast members Madchen Amick, Kimmy Robertson, Harry Goaz, James Marshall and others. The panel begins at 8 p.m. in the Indigo Ballroom.

Creator Matt Groening and executive producer Al Jean are among those participating in "The Simpsons" panel scheduled for noon in the Convention Center's Ballroom 20.

Groening will also hold a panel for his new Netflix animated series, "Disenchantment," at 5:30 p.m. in Room 6A of the Convention Center.

Creator Seth MacFarlane and cast members Alex Borstein, Seth Green and Mike Henry will provide a preview of the upcoming "Family Guy" season during a 1:45 p.m. panel in Ballroom 20.

Other sessions throughout the day include a panel on comics, games, television and movies for the blind and visually impaired; an Entertainment Weekly panel on "Women Who Kick Ass;" and a Q&A with new Marvel editor-in- chief C.B. Cebulski.

Earliest sessions begin at 10 a.m.; later ones run until around midnight. Topics vary wildly across movie, television, book, comic, video game toy and other popular art industries.

Apart from the Convention Center and Bayfront Hotel, session venues include the Central Library, the Horton Grand Theatre and the Marriott Marquis.

More than 130,000 people are expected to attend Comic-Con, which typically generates more than $143 million in economic activity for the region.

With streets sure to be crowded, many officials recommend avoiding using cars during Comic-Con weekend.

Visitors can travel around downtown using dockless bikes, scooters or pedicabs. They can also use public transit to reach Comic-Con venues.

MTS trolleys on the Sycuan Green Line route will depart from stations toward the Convention Center at least every 15 minutes during the duration of Comic-Con, including from SDCCU Stadium, which will offer 5,000 free parking spots.

The UC San Diego Blue Line and Orange Line will run similar schedules, with departures lasting until at least midnight in many cases.

The North County Transit District will also operate a special northbound train from the Santa Fe Depot at 9:15 p.m.