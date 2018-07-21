Brush fire along I-8 threatens buildings in East County

Posted 5:29 PM, July 21, 2018, by , Updated at 05:39PM, July 21, 2018

EL CAJON, Calif. — Crews battled a fire that was threatening buildings along Interstate 8 in the El Cajon area Saturday.

The fire broke out around 5:15 p.m. on the south side of I-8 between Greenfield Drive and Los Coches Road.

By 5:30 p.m. the fire was reported at 1 acre in size and spreading rapidly, according to Lakeside Fire Department. Crews were working to defend nearby structures from the flames.

A short time later, Lakeside Fire announced they were “getting a handle” on the blaze.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

