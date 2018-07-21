Brush fire along I-8 threatens buildings in East County

EL CAJON, Calif. — Crews battled a fire that was threatening buildings along Interstate 8 in the El Cajon area Saturday.
The fire broke out around 5:15 p.m. on the south side of I-8 between Greenfield Drive and Los Coches Road.
By 5:30 p.m. the fire was reported at 1 acre in size and spreading rapidly, according to Lakeside Fire Department. Crews were working to defend nearby structures from the flames.
A short time later, Lakeside Fire announced they were “getting a handle” on the blaze.
We will update this developing story as we learn more.
32.794773 -116.962527