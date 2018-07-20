Wildfire destoys building near Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. – A wildfire that started in a rural area east of Ramona destroyed at least one ranch building Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the 25100 block of Creek Hollow Road at around 1:30 p.m. It quickly spread to about four acres. The fire is burning south of the state Route 78, east of Ramona and west of Santa Ysabel.

Fire crews were attacking the flames with ground crews and air tankers.

As of 2 p.m., the fire had blackened about 10 acres of grassland and brush, but firefighters had stopped it from spreading further, according to Cal Fire.

No injuries were reported. Investigators had not determined what sparked the blaze.

#CinnamonFire [update] IC reports the fire is 10 acres and one structure burned. pic.twitter.com/csaXzni1we — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 20, 2018

#CinnamonFire [update] IC reports forward rate of spread stopped. pic.twitter.com/nNgmmOXhKB — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 20, 2018