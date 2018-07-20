Who traveled the farthest to attend San Diego Comic-Con?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - While FOX 5's Brad Wills interviewed people walking in and out of the Convention Center in San Diego Friday morning, it was apparent -- quite a few people traveled across the world to attend Comic-Con.

In just two minutes, Wills bumped into a woman from New Zealand, another from Tijuana and a man from Great Britain.

So, that has us asking, who traveled the farthest to attend SDCC?

More than 130,000 people are expected to attend Comic-Con over its four-day run. The convention typically generates more than $143 million in economic activity for the region.

With streets sure to be crowded, many officials recommend avoiding cars during Comic-Con weekend.