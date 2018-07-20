× Waves of garbage wash up in Dominican Republic

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC — One of the best things about visiting the Carribean is seeing waves of clear blue water crashing on the sandy beach.

At Playa Montesinos in the Dominican Republic, the water is still there — just under a whole lot of garbage.

A wave of garbage was filmed rippling off the coast of the Dominican Republic. An environmental group is working with the government to clean up the area, and says it has collected at least 30 tons of plastic pic.twitter.com/PueSRhLLDj — CNN (@CNN) July 20, 2018

Stunning video from “Parley for the Oceans,” a company with the mission of removing all plastic from oceans, showed the state of pollution there on Friday. The group says they’ve collected 30 tons of plastic from the water there in the past three days. Five hundred workers, including the island’s armed forces and government officials, are working to clean up the beach.

Studies suggest that if nothing is done to change the current pace, the weight of plastic in the ocean is likely to surpass the weight of fish by 2050.