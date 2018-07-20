PHOTOS: The Her Universe Fashion Show 2018

SAN DIEGO — The fifth annual Her Universe fashion show took place Thursday night at Comic-Con.

Show founder Ashley Eckstein hosted the evening in a gown inspired by the “Nightmare Before Christmas.” Twenty-four designers competed for the chance to design a line of clothing inspired by the “Avengers 4,” which is set to debut in spring of 2019.

It was an evening filled with many surprises, including a guest appearance from Jodie Whittaker (the 13th Doctor) of the “Doctor Who” series.

Three winners took the spoils. The Audience Winner was Kristi Siedow-Thompson for her Alien’s inspired “Power Loader P-5000” design. The Judges Winner was Cynthia Kirkland for her “The Shape of Water ” design. The Singer Winner was Jane Burson with her “Howl’s Moving Castle” design.