Pursuit suspect shot by deputies in Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. — A suspect was shot by Sheriff’s deputies Friday night after a pursuit ended in Del Mar.

Around 8:45 p.m. in Vista, the suspect led Oceanside police and California Highway Patrol on a chase through North County, ending when the vehicle crashed in the 2400 block of Carmel Valley Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mary Bailey.

The suspect was shot in the shoulder and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Check back for updates on this developing story.