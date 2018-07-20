Sen. Kamala Harris tours naval base, talks immigration in Point Loma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- U.S. Senator Kamala Harris was in town Friday visiting the Naval Base at Point Loma, where she held a meet-and-greet with men and women of the armed services.

Harris was briefed on intelligence and also received a tour of the USS Scranton.

After her visit, she advocated for new technology and resources for the Navy. "The whole world has been transformed because of technology," Harris said. "So lets get them the resources to upgrade their technology just like when we upgrade our own technology."

In June, Harris was also in San Diego -- in that case, protesting the separation of families at the border. On Friday she reiterated her calls for comprehensive immigration reform.

"There are over 11 million people in this country who are prepared to follow the rules and do what is necessary to go through the legal process to get citizenship," said Harris. "We have no system in place. So it is unfair and illogical. The best way to deal with it is passing comprehensive immigration reform."