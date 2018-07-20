× Motorcyclist killed in East County crash

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A 48-year-old National City resident was killed Friday in a solo motorcycle wreck near Mount Miguel High School, authorities reported.

The man was riding to west at high speed on Jamacha Road in Spring Valley when he lost control of his blue 2018 Harley-Davidson Sportster on a curving stretch of roadway about 2:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two-wheeler struck a curb just east of Osage Drive and crashed onto a rocky embankment, ejecting the rider, CHP public-affairs Officer Travis Garrow said.

Medics took the man to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His name was withheld pending family notification.