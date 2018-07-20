Local Navy commander admits to ordering drugs on dark web, selling them

SAN DIEGO — A career Navy commander pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court Friday to drug charges, admitting that he conspired to distribute, deliver and dispense controlled substances by way of the Internet.

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Adolph Garza, a 54-year-old San Diego resident, admitted using the dark web to make multiple purchases of various controlled substances, including ecstasy, ketamine, cocaine, amphetamine and other controlled substances over an 18-month period from August 2016 to March of this year.

According to his plea agreement, Garza, a 23-year Navy veteran, used multiple dark web market places to order controlled substances for distribution in San Diego and beyond.

Garza admitted that on at least 15 occasions, the drugs he ordered were the same ones seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at airports in San Francisco, New York and Chicago; and by U.S. Postal Inspectors and Homeland Security Investigations agents in San Diego.

Garza was arrested March 7 following a search of his San Diego condominium. Inside his residence, agents found sealers, packaging and mailing materials, and concealment mailing methods (including DVD cases). Federal agents also seized MDMA, cocaine, ketamine, amphetamine and other controlled substances.

Garza is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 10.