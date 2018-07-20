‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director James Gunn fired over offensive tweets

SAN DIEGO — James Gunn, the filmmaker who directed the first and second “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, was fired Friday after conservative pundits resurfaced shocking remarks about pedophelia and rape he made on Twitter, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn told The Hollywood Reporter that the company severed ties with Gunn after learning about the tweets.

On a Twitter thread, Gunn offered a response to his old deleted tweets — some of which joked about intercourse with boys — on Thursday.

1. Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo. As I have discussed publicly many times, as I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humor. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

“I used to make a lot of offensive jokes. I don’t anymore,” he said on Twitter.