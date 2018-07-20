‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director James Gunn fired over offensive tweets

SAN DIEGO — James Gunn, the filmmaker who directed the first and second “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, was fired Friday after conservative pundits resurfaced shocking remarks about pedophelia and rape he made on Twitter, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn told The Hollywood Reporter that the company severed ties with Gunn after learning about the tweets.
On a Twitter thread, Gunn offered a response to his old deleted tweets — some of which joked about intercourse with boys — on Thursday.
“I used to make a lot of offensive jokes. I don’t anymore,” he said on Twitter.
Gunn was also set to appear in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday at 6:15 p.m. but it remains to be seen whether he will appear.
