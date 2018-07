PUEBLA, Mexico — Frida, the rescue dog who captured nationwide celebrity after she helped search for survivors in the rubble of Mexico’s 7.1-magnitude earthquake last September, now has her very own statue — and the two got acquainted Friday.

This picture of Frida the rescue dog inspecting her very own statue is now my favourite thing. pic.twitter.com/AhGVUFqIMH — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) July 20, 2018

The statue in Puebla, Mexico honors Frida’s efforts during the search and rescue effort that followed the deadly quake. Officials say the she helped save more than 50 lives.