Driver injured after car flips, rolls on freeway

SAN DIEGO — A vehicle flipped several times Friday, blocking traffic on northbound Interstate 15 in Fallbrook, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Dispatchers received reports of a single-vehicle crash on I-15 near Rainbow Valley Boulevard shortly before 7:30 a.m. The driver was out of the vehicle and had a head injury, the CHP website said.

The vehicle was reportedly traveling southbound on I-15 when it swerved across all lanes and flipped multiple times before landing on the northbound side of I-15.

The overturned vehicle blocked three left lanes of traffic until around 8:15 a.m., the CHP said.

Information about the severity of the head injury was not immediately available.

A vehicle description was not immediately available.