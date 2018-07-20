Death toll rises to 17 after duck boat capsizes

BRANSON, Mo. – Four more people were confirmed dead Friday after a Missouri duck boat capsized on a Branson-area lake the night before, bringing the death toll in the tragedy to 17 and ending rescue efforts with all passengers and crew accounted for, FOX News reported.

Some of the fatalities were children, officials said. Four adults and three children were brought to the hospital after the Thursday night accident, including two who remained in critical condition Friday. The other patients had minor injuries, authorities said. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jason Pace said those who died were between the ages of 1 to 70 years old, KMOV reported.

Harrowing cell phone footage appeared to show the vessel taking on water and having trouble moving as rough waters pummeled the boat. Jim Pattison Jr., president of “Ride the Ducks” owner Ripley Entertainment, told “CBS This Morning” the “fast-moving storm” came out of “basically nowhere.” But, Pattison said, the vessel “shouldn’t have been in the water.”

Read more at FOX News.