CHP plans crackdown on motorcycle traffic laws

SAN DIEGO — The California Highway Patrol will increase enforcement in the San Diego and Oceanside areas this weekend in an effort to reduce the frequency of motorcycle crashes, authorities said Friday.

The CHP will deploy additional units Saturday and Sunday on Interstate 5 and Interstate 15 from the Orange County and Riverside County lines to the U.S.-Mexico border to cut down on motorcycle collisions resulting from unsafe speed, following too closely, unsafe lane changes and improper turning, CHP Officer Jake Sanchez said.

The San Diego and Oceanside areas received a federally funded grant titled “Have A Good Ride IV” to assist the CHP in the traffic safety effort.

Both areas will deploy additional motorcycle safety enforcement operations throughout the year, Sanchez said.

From January 2016 through December 2016, there were 701 injury traffic collisions and 16 fatal traffic collisions involving motorcycles in the CHP San Diego and Oceanside areas within San Diego County, according to the Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.