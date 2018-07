LA JOLLA, Calif. – A brush fire was burning in a canyon in La Jolla Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were battling the fire in a canyon off the 5400 block of Caminito Bayo, east of La Jolla Mesa Drive in La Jolla, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The blaze, which grew to at least a quarter-acre, is posing no reported structural threats.

#breaking Over 7 (so far) water drops at a brush fire in a canyon in La Jolla. Lots of white smoke. Difficult terrain. ⁦@fox5sandiego⁩ pic.twitter.com/K2o4rmuoGf — Paul makarushka (@heyguyfox5) July 20, 2018