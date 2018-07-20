× 24-year-old woman shot, killed at apartment complex

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A 24-year-old Oceanside woman was fatally shot at an apartment complex Friday evening, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the Dylan Apartment Homes in the 500 block of Los Arbolitos Boulevard, according to Sgt. Tom Bussie of Oceanside Police Department. Paramedics provided treatment but the woman died from her injuries at the scene.

Police said a person of interest not related to the woman was taken to Oceanside Police Department for questioning.

The woman’s name was withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Brent Keys at 760-435-4832.