Work begins on $6M Mission Trails ranger station

SAN DIEGO — San Diego City Councilman Scott Sherman and San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar Thursday broke ground on a $6 million ranger station at Mission Trails Regional Park.

The 5,000-square-foot facility is intended to allow rangers to better protect the park and engage with visitors. It is being built near the Mast Boulevard entrance to the park off of state Route 52 near the equestrian staging area.

“Mission Trails Regional Park has a special place in my heart. As a native San Diegan, Mission Trails was basically my backyard and playground even before it became an official park,” Sherman said in a news release. “I am glad we continue to invest in the future of this amazing treasure.”

Renderings of public art being added to the park by local sculptor Roman de Salvo also were released. A boulder at the park will feature channels carved into its surface. A fountain at the top of the boulder will disperse water through the winding paths, which mimic trails found at the park.

Construction of the ranger station is expected to finish in winter 2019.

The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation contributed $1.5 million toward the project. Board president Joseph Morse said the project has been a long time coming.

“Not only will this new development allow all of Mission Trails’ rangers to be under one roof, but it will offer more amenities for local residents and visitors to enjoy when they visit the park,” he said.