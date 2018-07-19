Water main break shuts down San Marcos street

SAN MARCOS, Calif. -- A water main break shut down nearby streets and left some businesses without water Thursday afternoon in San Marcos.
The break happened around 4 p.m. on Twin Oaks Valley Road.
By around 8 p.m., the street's southbound lanes had reopened, but the northbound lanes remained closed as crews worked to repair a large sinkhole.
The 14-inch water pipe that ruptured was installed in 1956, according to the Vallecitos Water District.
Water service was temporarily shut down to businesses in the area but has since resumed.
33.194130 -117.164903