Water main break shuts down San Marcos street

SAN MARCOS, Calif. -- A water main break shut down nearby streets and left some businesses without water Thursday afternoon in San Marcos.

The break happened around 4 p.m. on Twin Oaks Valley Road.

By around 8 p.m., the street's southbound lanes had reopened, but the northbound lanes remained closed as crews worked to repair a large sinkhole.

The 14-inch water pipe that ruptured was installed in 1956, according to the Vallecitos Water District.

Water service was temporarily shut down to businesses in the area but has since resumed.