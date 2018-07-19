UC regents approves tuition cut

SAN FRANCISCO – For the first time in nearly two decades, University of California regents approved the first cut in tuition.

Regents voted in favor of an $8.7 billion spending plan for 2018-2019 that includes a $60 decrease in tuition, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday. They eliminated a surcharge that was added in 2007 to pay for legal bills.

The cut lowered base tuition and fees to $12,570 annually.

Regents also planned to address the issue of how many nonresident students should be admitted to UC. The move comes after a scathing state audit accused them of having too many out-of-state and international students.

Read more at LA Times.