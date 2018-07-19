Thief uses note to rob bank inside grocery store

SAN DIEGO — A thief wearing a fanny pack used a demand note Thursday to rob a Miramar Ranch North bank.

The man gave the message to a teller at the Wells Fargo branch office inside Vons in the 10600 block of Scripps Poway Parkway shortly afternoon, according to San Diego police.

After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, the thief walked out of the building and fled the area in an unknown direction, Officer Steve Bourasa said.

The robber was described as a thin, roughly 5-foot-6-inch black man between 40 and 50 years old, clad in blue jeans, a black shirt, a black baseball cap and a black fabric pouch worn on a strap around his waist.

Wanted in connection with a robbery today at Wells Fargo Bank, in Vons at 10675 Scripps Poway Parkway 12:10 pm. If you have info regarding this robber, please contact the SD #FBI at 858-320-1800, https://t.co/WHvfK82Oiw Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 https://t.co/JPl4z1JUqr pic.twitter.com/IayxEhEMCn — FBI San Diego (@FBISanDiego) July 19, 2018