Protesters disrupt National City council meeting yet again

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. -- National City's Councilmembers were scheduled to discuss a rent control measure to be placed on the November ballot, but the meeting turned ugly when people in attendance demanded more details into the death of Earl McNeil.

The same group of people who disrupted a council meeting Tuesday returned the next day, during the rescheduled meeting. Once the meeting started, the group became loud.

"Who killed Earl McNeil? Who killed Earl McNeil?" the group chanted.

"They’re never going to change. They’ve been doing the same thing since the 70s. I know the facts, they continue to get away with that stuff," said Mike Rodriguez.

On the night of May 26, McNeil was reportedly carrying crystal meth while standing outside the National City Police headquarters screaming that he “wanted to kill Jesus Christ.”

Officers went outside where the aggressive and agitated McNeil caused them to use a straitjacket-type garment to restrain him while taking him to the county jail downtown.

McNeil died while being transported.

People have been asking the city to release video of McNeil while he was detained and during his transport to jail.

The National City Police Department and city officials said they have no plans to release video in the immediate future.