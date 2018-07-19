× Police search for Mission Hills burglary suspect

SAN DIEGO — Authorities asked the public Thursday for help in finding a young man suspected of burglarizing a Mission Hills home.

Tyler Luz, 20, and an unidentified accomplice allegedly sneaked into the house in the 2400 block of Marilouise Way on Wednesday evening and tried to steal a computer, then fled empty-handed when a resident confronted them, according to San Diego police.

A surveillance video camera over the front door of the residence recorded clear images of one of the suspected burglars, later identified as Luz, a roughly 5-foot-11-inch, 170-pound white man with blond hair and blue eyes.

Police had no description of the other suspect.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.