Teen airlifted to hospital after shooting in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A shooting in a North County neighborhood left a 19-year-old man wounded Thursday afternoon.

The gunfire in the 3300 block of East Tropicana Drive in Oceanside was reported about 3:15 p.m., according to police.

Medics airlifted the victim to a hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition for treatment of a gunshot wound to his upper torso, Lt. Kedrick Sadler said.

The assailant fled the area to the east in a white four-door sedan, possibly a Honda. Investigators had no description of the shooter as of late afternoon, the lieutenant said.

What prompted the gunfire was unclear.