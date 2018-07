Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. - An elderly man died in a house fire in El Cajon Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Heartland Fire Department crews battled the fire burning in the front room of a house on the 900 block of S. Magnolia Avenue at 5:30 a.m.

Two women were able to get out of the house and were unharmed.

The man, described by one of the women as elderly and beridden, was found dead in the front room, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.