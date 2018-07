Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A family of five was able to escape a fire burning in their home early Thursday morning, officials said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews battled the fire that started in the attic of a house on Mississippi Street, near Dwight and Landis streets, around 3:45 a.m. The fire spread to an additional building in the back of the property.

Two adults, three children and a dog made it out of the house before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.