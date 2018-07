CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A bridge-dedication ceremony happened Thursday honoring police Officer Jonathan De Guzman, who was shot and killed in Southcrest July 2016 while assigned to the San Diego Police Department’s Gang Suppression Unit.

The Palomar Street Bridge over Interstate 805 was named by the state as the Officer Jonathan M. De Guzman Memorial Bridge to memorialize the fallen officer in his hometown of Chula Vista.

Unveiling of the new Jonathan De Guzman Memorial bridge.

The sign will be placed on the former East Palomar bridge. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/9YG7XdhVae — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) July 19, 2018

Happening now in Chula Vista: A bridge dedication for fallen SDPD officer Jonathan DeGuzman. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/zB9IMkQTSk — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) July 19, 2018