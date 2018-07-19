× 2 arrested for false stolen car report in Ramona rollover crash

RAMONA, Calif. – A 19-year-old man and a juvenile were arrested for filing a false report of a stolen vehicle following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Ramona, authorities said.

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle rollover shortly after 11:10 a.m. Wednesday at 630 Gem Lane, Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeremy Sheppard said.

The caller said the Toyota 4Runner involved in the crash was stolen by a man who had a handgun, Sheppard said.

After stealing the vehicle, the suspect reportedly crashed and then ran away, Sheppard said.

Deputies arrived along with California Highway Patrol officers, contacted the three victims and set up a perimeter to search the area, Sheppard said.

A Sheriff’s search helicopter and several service dogs assisted in the search for the suspect.

After around an hour, the investigation revealed that the report of vehicle theft was untrue and was provided to conceal involvement in the crash, Sheppard said.

The driver of the SUV, 19-year-old Luis Solis, and a juvenile passenger were arrested for filing a false report of a crime, Sheppard said.

No injuries were reported.

CHP officers were investigating the crash.

During the search, a vehicle with two men and two women drove through the search area and deputies stopped the vehicle to determine if they were involved in the incident, Sheppard said.

Deputies found 55-year-old Teresa Solis was in possession of heroin and 20-year-old Margarita Ochoa had a felony warrant for assault on a peace officer, Sheppard said.

Both women were arrested and booked into the Sheriff’s Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility.