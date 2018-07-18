Woman stabbed by dog sitter

SAN DIEGO — A woman was stabbed by her dog sitter Wednesday afternoon in the Colinas Del Sol neighborhood, police said.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a 50-year-old woman went to a home in the 4300 block of 52nd Street to meet with a 58-year-old woman who was dog sitting for her, according to San Diego police. The women got into an argument and the younger woman left. As she walked away, the older woman stabbed her in the left bicep with a six-inch steak knife.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

San Diego Police Department’s Mid-City Division is investigating.